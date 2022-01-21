Advertisement

Local YouTuber and TikTok star uses platform to help tornado survivors

By Katey Cook
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jordan Daniels, better known by his handle @Yvng Homie, has launched a GoFundMe for those whose homes have been destroyed by the recent tornados in Bowling Green.

Daniels is from Bowling Green, and gained a large following after posting videos of himself dancing and tutorials of hip hop dance moves. He has more than one million followers on YouTube and five million on TikTok.

“I am currently home, aiming to help my friends, family, and fellow neighbors rebuild our community, our homes and businesses in any way I can,” said Yvng Homie. “I humbly request my audience and followers to please consider donating to aid with home rebuilding as well as providing food, clothing, and necessities for those who have lost.”

Yvng Homie has created a platform where he spreads positivity through dancing to popular songs and is now raising awareness and funds for this statewide catastrophe. All proceeds of the GoFundMe will be going to the city of Bowling Green and the community, who are working tirelessly to rebuild their homes and allocate funds to Daniels’ fellow neighbors.

