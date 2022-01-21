Advertisement

MISSING JUVENILE: Warren Co. Sheriff’s office looking for girl missing since Jan. 13

Amber Glass last seen January 13.
Amber Glass last seen January 13.(WCSO Facebook)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Amber Glass.

It is believed that Amber left her home in the Richardsville area sometime during the early morning hours on January 13th.

She was last seen wearing red pajamas and was wearing a silver heart necklace.

She has brown hair, blue eyes, and is 5′2″ and 140lbs.

If you know anything about where she might be, please notify the WCSO immediately at (270) 842-1633.

