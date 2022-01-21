Police increasing patrols in tornado damaged areas to curb burglaries

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “People going into other people’s houses and taking items, whatever it is that people have left,” said Public Information Officer, Ronnie Ward, with the Bowling Green Police Department.

While most traveled to the neighborhoods and roads destroyed by the December tornadoes to help with clean up, some are traveling to Bowling Green or areas hit by the tornadoes with the intention to steal.

“So, you have a house that’s been destroyed so it’s opened up, there’s really no way to secure that. They still have their belongings in there and people are literally driving down the street and going in these houses and taking out those items.

Police trying to curb these criminal acts by increasing police patrols in areas hit by the tornadoes. Ward says taking what little is left from people who’ve already lost so much is a different level of criminal.

“It absolutely is, it’s a burglary and it’s a felony because that does not belong to you. So, if you’re going in someone else’s house, it’s still their residence, it’s still their stuff and just because the front wall is missing or the windows are blown out, that does not give you permission to go in and do that,” Ward said. “It is a felony and it will be treated as such.”

Just five days after the tornadoes ravaged South Central Kentucky, two men were arrested for taking items off of a property that wasn’t theirs. According to the report, an officer saw Jason Harral and Johnny Bratcher on Whispering Hills Blvd. loading a Samsung washer into the trunk of a car. The officer said he also saw a Samsung dryer on the roof of the vehicle. The two told them they were “scrapping” metal for profit on property that didn’t belong to them. Neither of the men live in the area.

Ward says no matter how big or small the items may be, their belongings are not for the taking. “You don’t know what that dish set means to that person. It could be from their wedding or it could be from a relative that has passed away and that’s all you have to remember them by. These things are not yours and so it’s a problem.”

The increased police presence will take place through the night and day. Ward says once they started getting reports of burglaries in these hard hit areas, they immediately increased patrols.

“What I would tell you is, that if you have in your mind that this weekend you’d like to run by and start going through people’s houses, that’s probably going to be a bad idea because there’s a very good possibility that you’ll run into one of us,” Ward said.

Police urge the public to call 9-1-1 if you see any suspicious activity.

