Road conditions better in Warren County, some icy conditions remain

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The road conditions on Thursday got better, and that is thanks to the crews working throughout the day.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District Three said there are still some sporadic icy spots in some areas.

KYTC started working at around 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday evening.

They got most routes cleared today, but there could be some refreezing overnight.

“We were able to work through it and, by morning time, the main routes were in pretty good shape this morning,” said Wes Watt, KYTC District 3 Public Information Officer. “And as we carried on, we work through the priority B and priority C routes.”

As you might have noticed on Thursday, the road was a little icy.

Watt says his crew started working on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, trying to get the ice and snow off as many roads as possible. This includes secondary roadways.

“Those routes were pretty heavy with icy spots and snow covering and hazardous driving conditions for the most part. But the salt worked very well as the sun came up. throughout the day, we were able to plow those off and get those roads in pretty good shape,” said Watt.

On Thursday evening, icy spots on the roadways still remain. Watt said the cold temperatures have not melted everything but advised that drivers still need to be cautious when driving.

“It’s just important for motorists who are going to be out overnight in the morning to remember that it’s not going to be widespread, but certainly there are going to be some sporadic icy spots,” said Watt.

KYTC District 3 wrapped up its operations on Thursday afternoon. Watt encourages drivers to give their selves extra time tomorrow morning to get to their wanted destination, as well as leave plenty of space between vehicles.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.