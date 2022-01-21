Advertisement

Snow Melts Away this Weekend!

Warming Trend Gets Underway Saturday!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Abundant sunshine returned Friday, but temperatures stayed COLD! We’ll see some moderation in the arctic air over the weekend, with readings climbing back to near seasonal levels Sunday.

We’ll see a steady warmup into Sunday with highs climbing out of the 30s Saturday into the mid 40s Sunday. Saturday will feature more sunshine vs. Sunday, as a Clipper system dives southeastward into the Ohio Valley late weekend. We’ll remain dry through the start of next week, however. Monday will be even warmer as afternoon temperatures rise to the low 50s with the help of sunshine and warm winds from the south! A frontal boundary swings into motion early Tuesday, bringing a possibility for rain and snow showers back to the area. Dry and cold air sinks back into the region afterwards, dragging our daytime highs back to the 30s into Wednesday and Thursday. Download our WBKO First Alert Weather app to get the latest on South Central Kentucky weather!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, not as cold. High 38. Low 21. Winds SW at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High 44. Low 25. Winds W at 13 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 50. Low 34. Winds S at 11 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 30

Today’s Low: 17

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 71 (1999)

Record Low: -12 (1985)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+3.07″)

Yearly Precip: 5.51″ (+3.07″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

Today’s Sunset: 4:59 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (967 - Mold Spore Count)

