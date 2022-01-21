Somerset man pleads guilty to child porn charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office says 23-year-old Bryceton W. Prater of Somerset, pleaded guilty to five counts each of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12 years old, and of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor older than 12 but less than 18 years old.

And he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of sexual performance by a minor.

Last July, detectives in the Cyber Crimes Unit seized a laptop and SD memory card holding over 1,000 images of child pornography from an I-P address in Pulaski County.

Prater is being held without bond, awaiting a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 3rd.

