Somerset man pleads guilty to child porn charges
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office says 23-year-old Bryceton W. Prater of Somerset, pleaded guilty to five counts each of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12 years old, and of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor older than 12 but less than 18 years old.
And he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of sexual performance by a minor.
Last July, detectives in the Cyber Crimes Unit seized a laptop and SD memory card holding over 1,000 images of child pornography from an I-P address in Pulaski County.
Prater is being held without bond, awaiting a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 3rd.
