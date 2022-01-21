Advertisement

Somerset man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Bryceton W. Prater
Bryceton W. Prater(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office says 23-year-old Bryceton W. Prater of Somerset, pleaded guilty to five counts each of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12 years old, and of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor older than 12 but less than 18 years old.

And he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of sexual performance by a minor.

Last July, detectives in the Cyber Crimes Unit seized a laptop and SD memory card holding over 1,000 images of child pornography from an I-P address in Pulaski County.

Prater is being held without bond, awaiting a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 3rd.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KDPH COVID-19 map as of Jan. 20, 2022
Health experts explain why COVID infections may be rising in specific Kentucky counties
Stabbing
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal stabbing in Butler County
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
A meteor was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf, Iowa.
WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

Amber Glass last seen January 13.
Warren County Sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile
Tiffany Swift, 25 of Ohio Co. arrested for murder in Butler Co.
Woman arrested after fatal stabbing in Butler Co.
Yvng Homie
Local YouTuber and TikTok star uses platform to help tornado survivors
Bowling Green couple wins big on scratch off ticket
Bowling Green couple wins $100,000 on scratch off from Meijer