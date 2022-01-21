Wind chills stay in the teens and low 20s today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A frigid Friday ahead! Temperatures will stay in the upper teens and low 20s this morning, but we’ll break into the upper 20s and low 30s by our early afternoon hours.

Steady warm up into the weekend! (wbko)

Though we will be dry today, some secondary roads may still be slick in some spots - especially in shaded areas! You’ll still want to take some extra time before the commute to defrost and wipe any remaining snow from car windows and tires. Plentiful sunshine will stick with us through the next several days, though we’ll still be below average up until this weekend. We’ll see a steady warm up into Sunday with highs reaching the low to mid 40s. Monday will be even warmer as afternoon temperatures rise to the low 50s with the help of sunshine and warm winds from the south. A frontal boundary swings into motion early Tuesday, bringing scattered showers into the area. We could even see a wintry mix along with a few snow showers into the afternoon as well. Dry and cold air sinks back into the region afterwards, dragging our daytime highs back to the 30s into Wednesday and Thursday. Download our WBKO First Alert Weather app to get the latest on South Central Kentucky weather!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 30. Low 12. Winds NE at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, still cold. High 35. Low 21. Winds SW at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 44. Low 25. Winds W at 13 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 71 (1916)

Record Low Today: -12 (1985)

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 4:59 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (967 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 29

Yesterday’s Low: 22

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+3.19″)

Yearly Precip: 5.51″ (+3.19″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.