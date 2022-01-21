Advertisement

Woman arrested after fatal stabbing in Butler Co.

Tiffany Swift, 25 of Ohio Co. arrested for murder in Butler Co.
Tiffany Swift, 25 of Ohio Co. arrested for murder in Butler Co.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday, January 21st, 2022 Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Gilstrap Road in Morgantown to investigate a stabbing.

Police say Trenton M. Howard 32, of Morgantown, was stabbed inside the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Butler County Coroner.

Following an investigation, 25-year-old Tiffany Swift of Cromwell was arrested and charged with one count of Murder.

She was taken to the Butler County Jail.

The investigation continues.

