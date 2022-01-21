Woman arrested after fatal stabbing in Butler Co.

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday, January 21st, 2022 Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Gilstrap Road in Morgantown to investigate a stabbing.

Police say Trenton M. Howard 32, of Morgantown, was stabbed inside the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Butler County Coroner.

Following an investigation, 25-year-old Tiffany Swift of Cromwell was arrested and charged with one count of Murder.

She was taken to the Butler County Jail.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.