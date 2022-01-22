Advertisement

Courtside: Week 2

ACS vs Taylor County
ACS vs Taylor County
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Check out the highlights from the second Courtside of the 2022 high school basketball season.

Final

Bowling Green 71

Greenwood 72

Final

Bowling Green 70

Greenwood 43

Final

Rossview (TN) 55

Warren Central 21

Final

Rossview (TN) 56

Warren Central 66

Final

South Warren 56

Warren East 49

Final

Logan County Lady Cougars: 65

Todd County Central Lady Rebels: 20

Final

Todd County Central: 52

Logan County: 43

Final

Franklin-Simpson: 76

Russellville: 66

Final

Cumberland County 63

Allen County-Scottsville 45

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Glass last seen January 13.
Warren County Sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile
Tiffany Swift, 25 of Ohio Co. arrested for murder in Butler Co.
Woman arrested after fatal stabbing in Butler Co.
KDPH COVID-19 map as of Jan. 20, 2022
Health experts explain why COVID infections may be rising in specific Kentucky counties
Stabbing
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal stabbing in Butler County
Bowling Green couple wins big on scratch off ticket
Bowling Green couple wins $100,000 on scratch off from Meijer

Latest News

Cumberland Co vs ACS
Cumberland Co vs ACS
Wildcats beat Panthers in OT
Wildcats beat Panthers in OT
Courtside: South Warren at Warren East
Courtside: South Warren at Warren East
Courtside: Rossview at Warren Central Boys
Courtside: Rossview at Warren Central Boys