Courtside: Week 2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Check out the highlights from the second Courtside of the 2022 high school basketball season.

Final

Bowling Green 71

Greenwood 72

Final

Bowling Green 70

Greenwood 43

Final

Rossview (TN) 55

Warren Central 21

Final

Rossview (TN) 56

Warren Central 66

Final

South Warren 56

Warren East 49

Final

Logan County Lady Cougars: 65

Todd County Central Lady Rebels: 20

Final

Todd County Central: 52

Logan County: 43

Final

Franklin-Simpson: 76

Russellville: 66

Final

Cumberland County 63

Allen County-Scottsville 45

