Courtside: Week 2
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Check out the highlights from the second Courtside of the 2022 high school basketball season.
Final
Bowling Green 71
Greenwood 72
Final
Bowling Green 70
Greenwood 43
Final
Rossview (TN) 55
Warren Central 21
Final
Rossview (TN) 56
Warren Central 66
Final
South Warren 56
Warren East 49
Final
Logan County Lady Cougars: 65
Todd County Central Lady Rebels: 20
Final
Todd County Central: 52
Logan County: 43
Final
Franklin-Simpson: 76
Russellville: 66
Final
Cumberland County 63
Allen County-Scottsville 45
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.