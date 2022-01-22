Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Jamie Woosley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Jamie Woosley principal of Jennings Creek Elementary has been helping those affected by the tornadoes since December.

“He was at the homes of his families that morning at 2:30, knocking on doors, making sure families were okay getting them to safety and getting them the things that they need. He didn’t have to do that. But he did and that’s just the kind of guy that he is and to this day, he is still assisting those families, whether it be getting washers and dryers, getting them moved to a new apartment, getting them gift cards for food. On top of being a principal and running that school. He’s still taking care of his families,” says Todd Hazel, Director of Student Services for Warren County Schools.

And it’s not just families of Jennings Creek Elementary but rather all around Warren County.

“The most important thing that he did during this time, and it’s very unique, you know, being a principal, you have rules, you know, and procedures that you have to follow. But one of the largest things that he did during this time was to say yes, and you know, he didn’t care what he had to do to get it to happen, but he would say yes,” adds Kimberly Henderson, Assistant Principal at Jennings Creek Elementary, who has been at the right side of Jamie Woosley.

“The donations, we’re using them for multiple things. Like we said earlier, buying furniture, purchasing gift cards, that they can buy personal things with, we purchase rent, you know, month’s rent and the down payment,” says Woosley.

Hazel adds, “I appreciate him and what he’s done. You know, I was there, there were a lot of people that were there that morning assisting, I can’t think enough people, the staff of Jennings Creek of how awesome they were that morning contacting their families.”

“He is very humble, and that’s what makes them extra special is he doesn’t, he didn’t do it for any recognition and, you know, he, like I said, he led with his heart. And there were a lot of other people helping, but I will say he was the, he was the decision-maker,” also says Kimberly Henderson.

