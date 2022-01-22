Sen. Rand Paul personally thanks BGMU for helping restore power after tornadoes in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul was in Bowling Green on Friday to personally thank Bowling Green Municipal Utility crews that helped restore power as quickly as possible last month.

The senator spoke with BGMU linemen and others and also presented them with a congressional record as a tribute to BGMU.

”It’s great to meet, meet people personally, that you see from a distance. And I think sometimes we don’t realize what it takes for your community to have water and electricity. We take it for granted. But I think it was amazing the hard work they did and got power back on,” says Sen. Rand Paul on being able to thank BGMU crews personally.

Kyle Johnson a lineman with BGMU spoke on being in the senator’s presence, “it was really good to have him here. You know, we see him on TV and we see him fighting for us up in Washington to see him in here down here in person was pretty awesome. The fact that he took his time to come down here and recognize us. I mean, nobody here does it for the recognition, but when someone shows up and is willing to point out that they’re that appreciative of what we do, it’s, it’s a pretty good feeling.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.