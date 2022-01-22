Advertisement

Central City man indicted on rape and sodomy charges

Austin Nathaniel Piper
Austin Nathaniel Piper(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Austin Nathaniel Piper is in the Simpson County Jail, accused of five counts of rape, two counts of sodomy, and one count of using a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.

Piper is also charged with sex abuse, distributing obscene material to minors, possessing material portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and being a persistent felony offender.

The offenses are alleged to have occurred in Simpson County from December of 2020 through August of 2021.

