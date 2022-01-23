A Breezy and Warmer Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

A Clipper system dives southeastward into the Ohio Valley late weekend. This will spread a swath of light snow from Indiana into northern/eastern parts of Kentucky. Our area will remain dry, however, with just an increase in clouds along with breezy west winds, becoming northwesterly late Sunday. Highs climb into the 40s to close out the weekend.

Monday will be even warmer as afternoon temperatures rise to the low 50s with the help of sunshine and warm winds from the south! A frontal boundary swings into motion early Tuesday, bringing a slight chance for a few rain and snow showers. Dry and cold air sinks back into the region afterwards, dragging our daytime highs back to the 30s into Wednesday before some warming for Thursday and Friday. Another system may affect our area with a light rain/light snow chance near the end of the work week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High 46. Low 23. Winds W at 13 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 50. Low 34. Winds S at 11 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain/snow shower. High 40. Low 18. Winds N at 10 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 31

Today’s Low: 10

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 71 (1999)

Record Low: -7 (1994)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.96″)

Yearly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.96″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

Today’s Sunset: 5:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (967 - Mold Spore Count)ownload our WBKO First Alert Weather app to get the latest on South Central Kentucky weather!

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.