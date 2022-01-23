Hilltoppers Handed 86-83 Road Loss at FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An early double-digit deficit and clutch shooting from FIU proved to be too much for WKU Hilltopper Basketball to overcome in an 86-83 road loss.

The Panthers made 16 of 35 3-pointers, including two huge ones in the final minute, the final make breaking an 83-all tie and sending WKU (10-9, 2-4 Conference USA) to its third straight loss.

“We didn’t win the game, and like I said there’s no moral victories, but I feel different than I felt Thursday night,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “I feel like we came off that court and left everything we had on that court. We were trying to overcome a team that was just shooting the heck out of it, 16 for 35 from the 3-point line, and they were contested shots. … Again, it’s not easy on the road. Those 3-pointers are like daggers every time they make one, but again we didn’t win the game but I’m proud of the way our guys fought back.”

The Hilltoppers fell behind 38-20 in the first half, but finished the frame on an 18-4 run, largely behind the bench boost from fifth-year senior guard Josh Anderson. His 3 with three seconds left cut FIU’s lead to 42-38 at the break.

“I just believe that it starts out with defense, so I tried to bring energy on the defensive side and making plays on defense eventually turns into offensive plays,” Anderson said.

WKU couldn’t continue the run out of halftime, and the Panthers (12-7, 2-4) eventually extended their lead to 78-66 with 6:03 to go.

The Tops dug in with a 13-0 run, capped with three straight 3s.

After back-to-back 3-pointers from graduate senior guard Camron Justice, senior forward Jairus Hamilton hit another from the top of the key to give WKU its first lead of the game at 79-78 with 2:05 remaining.

Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight again gave WKU the lead at 81-80 with 1:15 to play, but FIU’s Javaunte Hawkins hit a deep 3 to put his team up two again.

McKnight tied it one last time with a pair of free throws before Eric Lovett hit the winning 3 with 12 seconds to go.

Anderson led WKU with 23 points and four steals off the bench, while McKnight added 19 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Junior center Jamarion Sharp also reached double figures with 11 points and six rebounds.

Tevin Brewer paced FIU with 23 points and eight assists.

The Hilltoppers head back to Bowling Green for two games next week, starting against UAB at 8 p.m. CT Thursday. The game will be a Black Out – with the first 1,000 fans receiving a free black T-shirt – and it will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.

“Right now we’ve got to stay together more than ever,” redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton said. “I wouldn’t want to go to war with anybody else. I know these guys feel the same way so we’ve just got to get back and get to work.”

