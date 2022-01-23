Muhlenberg County inmate escapes, captured in overnight manhunt

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Muhlenberg County Detention Center inmate is back behind bars after escaping Sunday morning.

Greenville Police Department received a complaint Sunday, January 23 at approximately 12:57 AM of an inmate escaping from Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office deployed a K9 Unit to search for the inmate.

After finding an unsecured door at the former South Middle School on Pritchett Drive, it was determined that Dallas Ferguson, 22, of Frankfort, was possibly inside the building.

Officers and Deputies from Greenville Police Department, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, and Muhlenberg County Detention Center, along with Sheriff Will Ward and Jailer Terry Nunley, surrounded and searched the building.

Principal of Muhlenberg South Middle School, Brian Lile, reviewed security video while officers searched the building, which is being used as a temporary storage area for tornado relief donations.

Mr. Lile was able to determine Ferguson changed clothes and was possibly hiding in the ceiling near the front office.

Greenville Fire Department responded with a ladder for officers to search above the ceiling. Upon inserting the ladder into the ceiling, Ferguson voluntarily exited through an open ceiling tile and surrendered.

At about 4:23 AM, Ferguson was arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree and Theft By Unlawful Taking.

He was additionally charged with Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree for threatening a Jail employee with physical harm after he was returned to jail.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the escape from the Detention Center, as required by Kentucky Revised Statute. Greenville Police Department is investigating the burglary and Terroristic Threatening.

“Special thanks to Mr. Brian Lile for helping locate the inmate inside the former school,” Sergeant Wes Miller, School Resource Officer with the Greenville Police Department said in a press release.

