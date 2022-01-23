Sen. Rand Paul says there are private alternatives for those needing assistance after December tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul was in Bowling Green on Friday to personally thank Bowling Green Municipal Utilities for their work on helping restore power as quickly as possible and provide relief after the tornadoes in December.

While speaking with linemen and others at BGMU the senator spoke on knowing that some are starting to learn the status of their applications for FEMA. He also added that he has learned some are getting denied and says his office is willing to help with appeals.

The Senator says there are some private alternatives those affected can apply for that will supplement FEMA.

“The team Kentucky website that was organized raised over $40 million, that $40 million, hasn’t really been going out yet. My understanding is that if you qualified for FEMA, you can apply to Team Kentucky and you can get 10% of FEMA,” says Senator Paul.

“The team Kentucky website, which is private money, will give you maybe 10% of what FEMA did. So FEMA gave $30,000, there’s a chance you might get $3,000 from Team Kentucky. If anybody has any questions about how to apply to these private charities, we’ve put together a list of them with the phone numbers and names and what type of charity they are. And if you can’t if they can contact our Senate office on State Street, we’re happy to help them,” added Paul.

Click here for a list of resources.

To go to TEAM KENTUCKY click here.

