Veteran receives checks from several AMVETS Posts to help after loss of home last month during Bowling Green tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in December CW3 Billy Burgett, chief warrant officer in the Kentucky National Guard, received keys a a new car.

On Saturday, Chief Warrant Officer (CW3) for the Kentucky National Guard, Billy Burgett, received two checks Saturday from two AMVETS Posts who helped gather funds from different parts of the country to aid in his journey of rebuilding.

Burgett recalled that morning, “Getting up that night during, with a flashlight, and seeing everything we own was destroyed. I mean, it was overwhelming.”

His family home was completely destroyed last month when two tornadoes ripped through different parts of Bowling Green.

“We moved there in 2006, and we’ve been there ever since our kids grew up there, have been there in our family home for almost 16 years now,” says Burgett.

The Commander of the AMVETS Post 64 says it is important to show our veterans how much we appreciate them and help them in a time of need.

“If you haven’t been there, you don’t know what it’s like. But these people have been through it, mother nature wasn’t kind to them. But the veterans stand behind the veterans. People who have veterans appreciate our veterans and with this small amount that we can give, we hope it brightens up day a little bit. He’s a good man, and we will continue to try to help the veterans whenever we can,” says Hanford Maxwell, the Commander of the AMVETS Post 64.

Burgett is grateful for the support he’s gotten.

“It’s always a good feeling when you know, you’re gonna get some support and help, especially when you really don’t know what tomorrow is gonna bring,” says Burgett.

“I just want to let people know and let Billy know especially that he means a lot to us,” adds Gerald Mounce, the Commander of the AMVETS Post 130.

“Thank you very much for your service, and continued service, and hope you go, luck goes a little bit better than it has been,” says Maxwell.

“I just want to say thank you and then hope someday that if needed I’m able to repay the you know the favor. I’m always a call away if anyone ever needs anything you know, and I just want to say thank you, from me and my family,” expressed Burgett.

