AG Cameron creates position to support prosecutors and law enforcement in cases involving violent, capital crimes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced the creation of a new resource prosecutor position within the Prosecutors Advisory Council (PAC) to assist prosecutors and law enforcement in the prosecution of cases involving violent crimes and capital offenses.

To serve as this resource prosecutor, Attorney General Cameron appointed Thomas L. Lockridge, a Central Kentucky native and former Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit.

“Cases involving capital offenses and other violent crimes are incredibly complex, and it is my hope that our Office’s resource prosecutor can come alongside Kentucky prosecutors and law enforcement to ensure they have every tool available to successfully investigate and prosecute cases of this magnitude,” said Attorney General Cameron. “There is no better choice for this role than Tom, who is a seasoned attorney and brings over two decades of prosecutorial experience and a history of developing innovative trainings. We are proud to welcome him to our team.”

“Tom is a well-respected colleague and having him in this position will benefit prosecutors across the Commonwealth,” said Brian Wright, President of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association and Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 29th Judicial Circuit. “We appreciate Attorney General Cameron’s office for working with PAC to ensure that prosecutors are supported as they seek to uphold the law and hold violent offenders accountable.”

The Violent Crime Resource Prosecutor will:

provide technical support to prosecutors and members of the law enforcement on cases involving capital litigation and cases involving violent offenders;

serve as a liaison between state prosecutors and divisions of the Attorney General’s Office, including the Criminal Appellate Division, the Special Prosecutions Unit, and PAC;

provide assistance, as requested, on case evaluation, jury selection, and prosecution strategy;

assist prosecutors in responding to motions;

provide regular updates on case law and statutes relating to capital cases and other violent crimes.

Lockridge’s appointment begins immediately. Previously, he worked as a Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor for the Unified Prosecutorial System in Kentucky. Lockridge also served as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit for more than 25 years. He is a former President of the Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, received the Carroll M. Redford Award for “Outstanding Kentucky Prosecutor,” and was named “Outstanding Commonwealth’s Attorney” by the Attorney General’s Office.

Under special circumstances, the Violent Crime Resource Prosecutor may be assigned to prosecute criminal cases.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.