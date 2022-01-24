Authorities: Dog stolen from Logan County Humane Society

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities in Logan County are searching for information after they say a dog was stolen from the humane society.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Great Pyrenees mix dog was stolen from the Logan County Humane Society on Saturday.

Officials say a male took the dog from a kennel and got into a red car with a young female driver.

If you have information regarding this theft please 270-726-2244 or dispatch at 270-726-4911.

