Authorities: Dog stolen from Logan County Humane Society
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities in Logan County are searching for information after they say a dog was stolen from the humane society.
According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Great Pyrenees mix dog was stolen from the Logan County Humane Society on Saturday.
Officials say a male took the dog from a kennel and got into a red car with a young female driver.
If you have information regarding this theft please 270-726-2244 or dispatch at 270-726-4911.
