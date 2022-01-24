Beshear gives COVID-19 update; taking precautions after son tests positive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack are providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

Beshear gave the update from the governor’s mansion because his son, Will, tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the Beshear family has tested negative. The governor says Will, who is fully vaccinated, is doing fine.

“As a parent, I never wanted any of my kids, either of my kids to get COVID. But I got them vaccinated to ensure that they were protected if they did,” Gov. Beshear said. “My son is fully vaccinated, he is boosted. We ran out right after the CDC provided that guidance, and he’s shooting basketball right now, like nothing ever happened. That’s the exact reason we wanted to get him vaccinated.”

Dr. Stack gave this update on COVID-19 numbers:

Saturday: 13,797 new cases; 29 deaths; 32.65% positivity rate

Sunday: 11,548 new cases; 25 deaths; 33.1% positivity rate

Monday: 3,512 new cases; 22 deaths; 33.06% positivity rate

Stack says the hospital rates during omicron are just fewer than during the delta surge. ICU and ventilator rates are much lower than during delta. He said as of Monday, there are 2,326 people hospitalized with COVID.

Dr. Stack said we could reach the peak in omicron in the next week, however, we won’t know we are at that point until about a week or two after and we can see the decline.

Dr. Stack says there is a wide disparity among vaccination rates across Kentucky’s counties. Fayette and Woodford have around 75% of the population vaccinated while several counties are in the 33-39% range. #WKYT — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) January 24, 2022

