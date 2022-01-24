Advertisement

Edmonson Co. man arrested on strangulation, assault, and drug charges among others

Jeffery Gillingham, 31 of Brownsville, Ky.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EDMONSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On the afternoon of Thursday, Jan 20, 2022, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office was called to Poplar Springs Road for a domestic disturbance.

Deputies say the victim of the domestic call stated the abuser, identified as Jeffrey C. Gillingham, had already left the home.

Law Enforcement confirmed an active Emergency Protective Order to be in place between the victim and Gillingham.

The next day, January 21, 2022, during a traffic stop in connection with the domestic disturbance incident, Gillingham was identified as the driver.

When he exited the vehicle, law enforcement detected the strong odor of marijuana emitting from Gillingham and the vehicle.

Also, deputies located what they believed to be marijuana and suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Gillingham, 31of Brownsville, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with:

· Strangulation, 1st Degree

· Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence—minor injury)

· Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process

· Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

· Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree/1st Offense (methamphetamine)

· Drug Paraphernalia—buy/possess

Gillingham was taken to the Hart County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing with further charges pending.

