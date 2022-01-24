FEMA mitigation team sets up at Home Depot, gives advice on tornado safe rooms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - FEMA now has two more places in Bowling Green where you can meet with parts of their mitigation team about ways to rebuild after a natural disaster and better prepare for the next time one occurs.

“The purpose of the mitigation team is to assist in providing information and resources on home repairs, and how to prevent future damages. In similar weather conditions,” said Issa Mansaray, a FEMA Media Specialist.

Mitigation is defined as any sustained action that can be taken to protect property and life. Members of the team are now set up at the Home Depot at 2233 Gary Farm Blvd to talk with tornado survivors about just that.

“We are here at the Bowling Green Home Depot, providing information to the survivors that just had tornadoes in December, said John Ortiz, one of FEMA’s Outreach Specialist, “We have information that includes mitigation techniques on how to build and how to make their home better when they repair”.

And that is their main mission right now.

”When they are doing their rebuilding and repairing older houses, they can have the proper information”, said Ortiz, “You know how to do it to prevent having the same damages they had on this event”.

Part of that information, Ortiz, and others give to survivors includes creating a plan and then ways to talk with family members or those living in the same household that plan.

“We also give information about emergency preparedness, which includes you know, all the members on the family, or children’s or pets or senior citizens. And everyone you know, because we are all exposed to natural disasters.”

Ortiz added that the mitigation team also shows people the importance of having a safe place to go in case of an emergency and what some of those safe places are in and around the place they live.

‘’We can do below ground safe rooms or above ground safe rooms, we can do it and inside the house or outside outdoors, you can consider any inner room of your house, even a garage room will will will fit to be a safe room, if it’s built in a way that will sustain high winds,” he said.

The FEMA mitigation teams will be available inside the Home depot in Bowling Green every day, except Wednesdays from 8 am to 6 pm till January 29th.

