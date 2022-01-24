Fort Knox Police shoot, kill man in on-post incident

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WBKO) - An investigation is continuing after Fort Knox police killed a man early Sunday morning after they say he “illegally breached” the main gate of the fort.

Fort Knox police officers initially responded to a call of a suspicious person near the post’s Visitor Center around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the man fled by vehicle onto the Fort Knox military reservation. Three officers pursued the man who was then attempting to strike their vehicles with his own. The pursuit ended just east of the city portion of Fort Knox.

Once stopped, officers tried to verbally deescalate the situation for about 90 minutes before the man then attempted to ram and run over responding officers, which directly led to the shooting at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is being led by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Police say motive is unknown and the identity of the man has not been released.

