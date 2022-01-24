Advertisement

Fort Knox Police shoot, kill man in on-post incident

Fort Knox Police shot and killed a man Sunday morning after responding to a suspicious person...
Fort Knox Police shot and killed a man Sunday morning after responding to a suspicious person call.(Fort Knox)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WBKO) - An investigation is continuing after Fort Knox police killed a man early Sunday morning after they say he “illegally breached” the main gate of the fort.

Fort Knox police officers initially responded to a call of a suspicious person near the post’s Visitor Center around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the man fled by vehicle onto the Fort Knox military reservation. Three officers pursued the man who was then attempting to strike their vehicles with his own. The pursuit ended just east of the city portion of Fort Knox.

Once stopped, officers tried to verbally deescalate the situation for about 90 minutes before the man then attempted to ram and run over responding officers, which directly led to the shooting at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is being led by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Police say motive is unknown and the identity of the man has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Glass last seen January 13.
Warren County Sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile
Dallas Ferguson mug
Muhlenberg County inmate escapes, captured in overnight manhunt
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Sen. Paul
Sen. Rand Paul says there are private alternatives for those needing assistance after December tornadoes
Billy Burgett
Veteran receives checks from several AMVETS Posts to help after loss of home last month during Bowling Green tornadoes

Latest News

Wind gusts today could reach up to 25 miles per hour, but it will be accompanied by warm...
Starting the week warm before another blast of cold air arrives!
Tracking cold conditions later this week!
Breezy and warm before another cool down in Kentucky!
Kentucky Department of Tourism
Western Kentucky city becomes certified as trail town
8th Annual SOKY Bridal Expo
8th Annual SOKY Bridal Expo