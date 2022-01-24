Advertisement

Lexington plumber offers tips on how to avoid frozen, burst pipes as weather-related calls increase

Lexington-based plumber Joe Barker says insulation is the key to helping prevent pipes from...
Lexington-based plumber Joe Barker says insulation is the key to helping prevent pipes from bursting.(Joe Barker)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Some plumbing companies in the Lexington area say that they’re short of technicians and struggling to keep up with the calls that are coming in, often in relation to issues caused by the weather.

Sharon Clark woke up Saturday morning to an unwelcome sight - water dripping down her walls and soaking her carpet.

“Her basement is flooded, the baseboard is pulled plum away from the wall,” said Joe Barker, who works for Fast Flow Plumbing, a Lexington-based company.

Significant damage, all caused by a burst pipe within Clark’s water heater.

“The water heater actually sits in a closet in the garage, and of course there’s no heat in the garage,” Barker said. “So that definitely played a role in this heater doing what it’s done.”

Clark is far from the only one experiencing this problem. Barker has been a plumber for 16 years and says his company is taking several weather-related calls a day.

“Of course the colder it gets, the more it picks up,” Barker said.

Even with insurance, it’s costing Clark thousands. So, Barker says insulation is paramount to avoid suffering the same fate, both for pipes and water heaters.

“Especially if your house sits on a crawlspace, go around and check your vents doorways make sure everything is sealed up so that the cold air can’t get in,” said Barker.

“They do make insulated blankets that you can get that you can put on your water heater,” Barker added.

He says leaving your faucets dripping just a little bit on very cold nights can also help.

“What that does is keep water circulating through the pipe,” said Barker. “Moving water, it takes a lot longer to freeze than water sitting still.”

But he noted that pipes and water heaters freezing up can’t always be avoided, and as a result, calls like Clark’s are keeping plumbers like Barker busy well after dark.

Barker also noted that you’ll know if you have frozen pipes when you try turning on a faucet and nothing comes out. While it’s possible to thaw the lines on your own, he says it’s best to call a professional who can handle the situation.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Glass last seen January 13.
Warren County Sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile
Dallas Ferguson mug
Muhlenberg County inmate escapes, captured in overnight manhunt
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Sen. Paul
Sen. Rand Paul says there are private alternatives for those needing assistance after December tornadoes
Billy Burgett
Veteran receives checks from several AMVETS Posts to help after loss of home last month during Bowling Green tornadoes

Latest News

Wind gusts today could reach up to 25 miles per hour, but it will be accompanied by warm...
Starting the week warm before another blast of cold air arrives!
Tracking cold conditions later this week!
Breezy and warm before another cool down in Kentucky!
Fort Knox Police shot and killed a man Sunday morning after responding to a suspicious person...
Fort Knox Police shoot, kill man in on-post incident
Kentucky Department of Tourism
Western Kentucky city becomes certified as trail town
8th Annual SOKY Bridal Expo
8th Annual SOKY Bridal Expo