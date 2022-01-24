Plentiful sunshine and warmer conditions to kick off the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Quiet night weather wise for us here in South Central Kentucky! We’ll see partly cloudy skies and overnight lows sinking to the 20s.

A benign weather pattern is setting up for us! However, you can expect a less cold start to the work week. Monday morning’s temperatures look frigid and in the 30s before we warm into the upper 40s and low 50s early afternoon. It’ll also be breezy with winds pulling warm air into the region from the south. We could even see some very light spotty showers kick in by evening. After this, cold air swings into motion Tuesday with afternoon temperatures flirting with the freezing mark. Wednesday will be even colder with highs struggling to make it past the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunshine continues into Thursday before another system moves into our area Friday. It could bring light rain/light snow through South Central Kentucky, though we’ll keep you updated as we get closer to the end of the work week. Expect a steady warming to occur into next weekend as well with highs rising back to the upper 40s by Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, warmer. High 50. Low 31. Winds S at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 37. Low 14. Winds N at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and frigid. High 32. Low 18. Winds N at 6 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 47

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 75 (1909)

Record Low: -21 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.84″)

Yearly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.84″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

Today’s Sunset: 5:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (967 - Mold Spore Count)

