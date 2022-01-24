Starting the week warm before another blast of cold air arrives!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weekend started off cold, but got seasonable by Sunday. We see the mercury rise a bit more today before another plunge occurs with the temps in south central Kentucky!

Wind gusts today could reach up to 25 miles per hour, but it will be accompanied by warm conditions! (WBKO)

A benign weather pattern is setting up for us! However, you can expect a less cold start to the work week. Monday morning’s temperatures look frigid and in the 30s before we warm into the upper 40s and low 50s early afternoon. It’ll also be breezy with winds pulling warm air into the region from the south. We could even see some very light spotty showers kick in by evening. After this, cold air swings into motion Tuesday with afternoon temperatures flirting with the freezing mark. Wednesday will be even colder with highs struggling to make it past the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunshine continues into Thursday before another system moves into our area Friday. It could bring light rain/light snow through South Central Kentucky, though we’ll keep you updated as we get closer to the end of the work week. Expect a steady warming to occur into next weekend as well with highs rising back to the upper 40s by Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and warm. High 53. Low 27. Winds S at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds/PM Sun. Cold. High 35. Low 14. Winds N at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 32. Low 16. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 78 (1943)

Record Low Today: -21 (1963)

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 5:02 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 55)

Mold Count: Low (686 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 47

Yesterday’s Low: 22

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.84″)

Yearly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.84″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

