Advertisement

Western Kentucky city becomes certified as trail town

Kentucky Department of Tourism
Kentucky Department of Tourism(Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVERMORE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a city in western Kentucky has become certified as the 25th Trail Town in the state. The Kentucky Department of Tourism said in a statement on Friday that Livermore in McLean County received its certification.

The tourism and economic development program provides a strategic plan for communities, which commit to sharing outdoor opportunities, culture, history and stories with visitors looking for adventure.

Officials say Livermore offers paddling on both the Rough and Green rivers and cycling on three new routes for bicyclists.

Department of Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot says trail towns offer the perfect destination for long-distance adventures or day trips.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Glass last seen January 13.
Warren County Sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile
Dallas Ferguson mug
Muhlenberg County inmate escapes, captured in overnight manhunt
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Sen. Paul
Sen. Rand Paul says there are private alternatives for those needing assistance after December tornadoes
Billy Burgett
Veteran receives checks from several AMVETS Posts to help after loss of home last month during Bowling Green tornadoes

Latest News

8th Annual SOKY Bridal Expo
8th Annual SOKY Bridal Expo
Tornado Safe Rooms, Where Are They?
Tornado Safe Rooms, Where Are They?
FEMA Mitigation Team Sets Up at Home Depot to Give Information on Rebuilding to Survivors
FEMA Mitigation Team Sets Up at Home Depot to Give Information on Rebuilding to Survivors
Monday Planner
Plentiful sunshine and warmer conditions to kick off the work week!