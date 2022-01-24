Western Kentucky city becomes certified as trail town

LIVERMORE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a city in western Kentucky has become certified as the 25th Trail Town in the state. The Kentucky Department of Tourism said in a statement on Friday that Livermore in McLean County received its certification.

The tourism and economic development program provides a strategic plan for communities, which commit to sharing outdoor opportunities, culture, history and stories with visitors looking for adventure.

Officials say Livermore offers paddling on both the Rough and Green rivers and cycling on three new routes for bicyclists.

Department of Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot says trail towns offer the perfect destination for long-distance adventures or day trips.

