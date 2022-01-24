Winter weather affecting already slow rebuilding process following tornadoes

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in parts of south-central Kentucky impacted by the December tornadoes still have a lot of work to do. The winter weather is making it a slow process, but still, there’s already been progress made.

Nevin Price has damage and destruction all around him.

“Tore up the house, and the house down here, it wiped it off the foundation,” said Price, a Taylor County resident.

His house, minus the roof, was spared but most of his neighbors have only a foundation left.

“We were really blessed, we were really lucky. Good Lord looking over us, all the way. Had to be no other way to describe that one,” Price said.

All around him there’s the sights and sounds of cleaning up and rebuilding. And all of it is taking place as the weather is not being very cooperative.

“It’s raining tomorrow then it’s three degrees the next day. All of our equipment runs on hydraulics, so everything has to warm up. Everything wants to break in this weather,” said Dustin Begley, who is still cleaning up from the tornadoes.

Price has barns and sheds to rebuild, he put a new roof on his house, and hundreds of yards of fencing needed fixing up. He says it’s a challenge to replace some things he lost.

“Yes, we are on a waiting list for windows and supplies period. Building supplies,” Price said.

But he says everyone in his community is going to come back stronger.

People tell us they believe it will take at least a year to rebuild what was lost in Taylor County.

