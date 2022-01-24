WSCO investigate lumber theft case valued at over $6,000

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft case that involves stolen lumber valued at over $6,000.

The sheriff’s office has obtained surveillance footage that appears to show the vehicle involved in the alleged theft which took place in the Summit neighborhood.

Please contact the WCSO with any information regarding this incident or the vehicle in question at (270) 842-1633.

