WSCO investigate lumber theft case valued at over $6,000

WCSO theft investigation
WCSO theft investigation
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft case that involves stolen lumber valued at over $6,000.

The sheriff’s office has obtained surveillance footage that appears to show the vehicle involved in the alleged theft which took place in the Summit neighborhood.

Please contact the WCSO with any information regarding this incident or the vehicle in question at (270) 842-1633.

