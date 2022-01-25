18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Groundbreaking Ceremony

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The shovels hit the dirt this morning for Bowling Green’s 18th annual St. Jude Dream Home groundbreaking ceremony.

Located at the same subdivision as last year’s home, the house is located in McCoy Place on Kempton Lane.

The dream home will be built by Darrel Sweets again this year. Sweets said they are building a very similar house as the ones in the past, but beautiful nonetheless.

“It’s going to be a three-bedroom bonus room, two and a half bath, open floor plan,” explained Darrel Sweets, the general contractor for the St. Jude home and owner of Sweets Designs Build, Inc. “Lots of hardwood granite countertops. It’s got so many bells and whistles. We’re excited for everybody to see.”

Tickets for the dream home are $100 apiece and go on sale within the first few weeks of May.

“Just know that your $100 that you use to reserve a ticket for the dream home does make a difference,” said Katherine Weber, Development Representative for St. Jude. “There are local families in not only the bowling green area but the entire state of Kentucky. So just know that whether you buy a ticket or donate a minimal amount to St. Jude, you are making a difference.”

As always, WBKO will continue to follow the progression of the home as it is being built over the next few months.

“It’s made with love,” said Preston Green, Beaver 96.7. “It’s made by people who truly love the work that St. Jude does. And you know, the people that buy tickets, they love what St. Jude does. So it’s kind of a win-win. Somebody gets a house, you know, somebody gets to donate 100 bucks to a wonderful charity in St. Jude.”

