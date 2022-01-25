19 WKU students earn Gilman Scholarships to study abroad

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nineteen Western Kentucky University students earned the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship for study abroad in the October 2021 application cycle.

This was more than all other Kentucky institutions combined and equates to a 95% selection rate for WKU applicants who worked with the Office of Scholar Development to prepare applications.

According to WKU, the Gilman Scholarship broadens the student population that studies or interns abroad by supporting undergraduates who might not otherwise participate due to financial constraints.

The 19 recipients in this application cycle earned scholarships totaling $91,000.

The following students were awarded funding:

Whitney Campbell of Powell, Tennessee, is the daughter of April Hubbs and Scott Campbell. A political science and international affairs major, she plans to attend law school and pursue a position as a U.S. diplomat. She earned the scholarship to study in Morocco in summer 2022.

Cyn’Clara Cofer of Bowling Green earned the scholarship to study in Greece in summer 2022. She is a finance major pursuing a career as a financial analyst. She earned the scholarship to study in Greece in summer 2022.

Gabe Feinn of Louisville is the son of Vicki and Benjamin Feinn. He earned the scholarship for intensive language study in China in summer 2022. He is pursuing a career teaching English in Taiwan as a Chinese major with minors in teaching English as a second language and child studies.

Larissa Frisby of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, is the daughter of Crystal and James Frisby. She is a biology and Chinese double-major with a minor in chemistry. In the future, she would like to teach English abroad and work in animal science. She earned the scholarship to study in Taiwan in fall 2022.

Ralphy Gardner of Todd County is the son of Michael and Kumiko Gardner. A triple-major in criminology, psychology and Arabic, he is interested in federal service careers in international affairs or criminal justice. He earned the scholarship to study in Jordan in summer 2022.

Brooke Larson of Cookeville, Tennessee, is the daughter of Brian and Vaughan Larson. She is majoring in Elementary/Special Education with a minor in teaching English as a second language. She earned the scholarship to study in Ireland in summer 2022.

Ashton Lyvers of Bardstown is the daughter of Kristal and Jeremy Lyvers. After earning her degree in psychological science and criminology, she hopes to earn a Ph.D in psychology and become a clinical psychologist specializing in mental health counseling for adolescents and young adults. She earned the scholarship to study in Greece in summer 2022.

Alannah McCray-Adams of Denver, Colorado, is the daughter of Andrea Robinson and the granddaughter of Gwendolyn McCray. A business management major, she is interested in pursuing graduate studies in higher education and student affairs. She earned the scholarship to intern in South Korea in summer 2022.

Bu Meh of Bowling Green is a public health major. She earned the scholarship to study in Tanzania in summer 2022 and is pursuing a career educating the community on public health topics such as drug use and mental health.

Su Meh of Bowling Green is the daughter of Nae Reh and Oo Meh. A public health major, she is committed to advocating for the health and safety of minority populations who lack knowledge due to language barriers. She earned the scholarship to study in South Korea in summer 2022.

Dev Patel of Bowling Green is the son of Satish and Rashmita Patel. A biology major with a minor in chemistry, he will attend dental school after graduation, becoming a dentist with interest in humanitarian service abroad. He earned the scholarship to study in Hungary in winter 2022.

Meghan Pierce of Smiths Grove is the daughter of Robin and Richard Pierce. With majors in international affairs and Arabic, plus a minor in economics, she aims to work as a legal advisor or attorney for an organization serving individuals from the Middle East and North Africa. She earned the scholarship to study in Jordan in summer 2022.

Patrice Powell of Louisville is a hospitality management and dietetics major. After graduation, she intends to pursue a master’s degree and obtain her license to become a registered dietitian nutritionist. She earned the scholarship to study in Germany and France in summer 2022.

Sentyaset Rodriguez of Louisville is a marketing major pursuing a career in the creative and dynamic field of marketing. She earned the scholarship to study in Spain in summer 2022.

Sebastian Tingle of Somerset is the son of Misty and David Tingle. A film production and performing arts major, he is pursuing a career in set or production design in film and theater. He earned the scholarship to study in the United Kingdom in summer 2022.

Kendall Wheeler of Murray is the son of Beth and Les Madden. After completing his degrees in biology and chemistry, he will pursue a career in the conservation and biological sciences. He was awarded the scholarship to study in Tanzania in summer 2022.

Cassandra Wiley of Hodgenville is a biology and Spanish major. With a dream of opening an aviary in order to rescue and rehabilitate neglected parrots and aid in environmental conservation, she was awarded the scholarship to study in Costa Rica in summer 2022.

Shwe Win, born in Thailand, is a public health major planning to attend graduate school toward a career reducing health disparities with a worldwide organization like UNICEF. She earned the scholarship to study in South Korea in summer 2022.