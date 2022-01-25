Advertisement

$41M raised for Kentucky tornado survivors. When will it be distributed?

Drone footage of Bowling Green tornado damage
Drone footage of Bowling Green tornado damage(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is connected to filing an application with FEMA,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Since December 10, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has collected more than $41 million in donations from people across the nation and throughout Kentucky.

But, how it will be the money be sent and when can survivors expect it?

Gov. Beshear says the first group, who have already received funding, are Kentucky families who’ve lost loved ones. Those funds are to pay for funeral expenses of up to $10,000. “We have finished providing payments to every family that has lost a loved one, 77 Kentuckians that have been lost to cover funeral expenses. We were able to reach out directly and one hundred percent of those funds have now been expended.”

The relief fund will next be used to add 20% on top of what FEMA awards in individual assistance for uninsured homeowners and renters impacted by the storms.

The number of Kentuckians who are eligible to receive FEMA benefits and the extra 20% includes at least 475 uninsured homeowners and 987 uninsured renters.

“Within the next two weeks we’re going to be able to reach out to the group that has already been approved in this area for FEMA help. It’s roughly 1,400 Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “So, again, the process is you need to go through FEMA, they’re the ones that verify that you have been harmed so we make sure every dollar coming out of the relief fund goes to somebody that’s entitled to it.”

If you have applied for FEMA assistance and have been approved, within the next few weeks you will receive another 20% of those funds from the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund. Homeowners will be required to sign a declaration stating the money won’t be used for expenses the FEMA dollars covered, Beshear said. But they will not have to report how the state’s money is spent.

The most applicants can receive from FEMA is $37,900. Those who receive the maximum would get an additional $7,580 from the state fund.

All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Glass last seen January 13.
Warren County Sheriff’s locate missing juvenile safely
Dallas Ferguson mug
Muhlenberg County inmate escapes, captured in overnight manhunt
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Sen. Paul
Sen. Rand Paul says there are private alternatives for those needing assistance after December tornadoes
Billy Burgett
Veteran receives checks from several AMVETS Posts to help after loss of home last month during Bowling Green tornadoes

Latest News

Drew Franklin, KSR
KSR, Kentucky Chamber Foundation raise $1.8M for Kentucky tornado survivors
Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Ky. couple delivers baby in truck on way to hospital
Researchers at UofL found prescription-quality CBD could help prevent and treat COVID-19.
Pharmaceutical CBD could help prevent, treat COVID-19, UofL researchers say
WCSO theft investigation
WSCO investigate lumber theft case valued at over $6,000