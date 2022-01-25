Advertisement

Beshear reports over 15K new COVID-19 cases, 33% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 15,305 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,100,097 cases. As of Tuesday, 2,397 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 452 are in the ICU, and 272 are on ventilators.

The governor says the state is seeing a 33.00% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 3,428 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 23 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 12,786.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Ky. couple delivers baby in truck on way to hospital
Jeffery Gillingham, 31 of Brownsville, Ky.
Edmonson Co. man arrested on strangulation, assault, drug charges
WCSO theft investigation
WSCO investigate lumber theft case valued at over $6,000
Kentucky Department of Tourism
Western Kentucky city becomes certified as trail town
Fort Knox Police shot and killed a man Sunday morning after responding to a suspicious person...
Fort Knox Police shoot, kill man in on-post incident

Latest News

Antibody treatment for Omicron variant in short supply
Area hospitals shifting treatment options after FDA restricts use of two monoclonal antibody treatments
WCPS in need of volunteers for distribution day
WCPS in need of volunteers for distribution of food and supplies on Wednesday
Located at the same subdivision as last year’s home, the house is located in McCoy Place on...
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Groundbreaking Ceremony
The Hive, a Bowling Green non-profit helping adults with intellectual development disabilities...
Bowling Green non-profit hit by December tornado days after closing on property
Med Center Health
Half of Med Center Health’s Covid patients vaccinated, ‘majority’ treated for specifically Covid