Bowling Green non-profit hit by December tornado days after closing on property

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green non-profit was hit by a tornado, days after closing on the property.

The Hive, a Bowling Green non-profit helping adults with intellectual developmental disabilities and autism, got hit by the December tornado, two days after closing on the property.

“We closed on that building on Thursday,” said Laura Orsland, The Hive’s CEO and Founder. “And then the storms came in on Friday night, early Saturday morning. So we had literally just bought the building. This place is our home.”

Orsland lives outside the city limits, so she did not know what was left of The Hive the morning after the storm. She had heard the U.S. 31 Bypass got hit pretty hard.

“As we started going into town, and I saw all the roofs blown off, and all of the damage that had been done in so many places. The devastation, honestly, when I got to the building was just so thankful that we still had a building,” said Orsland.

The Hive has to re-do all of their outdoor spaces, including rebuilding their private fencing, garden, and patio.

“It was so dangerous here. Our storage shed got smashed, it was just flipped over and everything in it was blown around,” explained Orsland.

Orsland had to close the non-profit for five weeks, so the organization is behind on funds.

“We’ve still got programming to run. And the storm hit us right during our manual appeal. And it was hard for me to continue to do the work that I need to do with that to raise money for our programming,” said Orsland.

Orsland says even though they got hit, she knows it could have been worse.

“I’m just so grateful that the building was spared because it would have been-- it would have impacted so many of the people that come here who really really need what we do here,” Orsland said.

The Hive has a couple of fundraisers coming up, but in the meantime, you can head on over to their website by clicking here. You can learn more about the non-profit, or give a monetary donation.

