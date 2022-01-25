Advertisement

Bowling Green students named to honor bands, choirs

Bowling Green Independent School district confirms new COVID-19 cases(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent School District students were named to different honor bands and choirs after auditioning for the Kentucky Music Educators Associations and American Choral Directors Association.

A total of 29 Bowling Green High School students were selected for the KMEA All-District Band: Shaelin Carter, Jazzmin Hazard, Matthew Klein, Tara Pattee, Charlie Smith, Owens Somerville, Kaitlin Hsieh, Faith Coffey, Rachel Gregory, Chris Hak, Sono Fukushina, Kaya Fukushina, Alec Duncan, Zhay Owens, Cooper Correa, Casey Schallert, Chad Stephens, Abby Esters, Yereni Bruno-Sanchez, Brennan Miller, Kathryn Harris, Jack Sternberg, Jack Gilpin, Graham Browder-Seguin, Elijah Kries, SImon Basham, Aaron Carver, Samuel Porter, and Christian Kantosky.

Kathryn Harris and Kaitlin Hsieh were selected for both All-District and All-State Band.

Three ninth grade students, Gray Walden, Hope Hensley and Stella Copeland were selected for the KMEA Junior High All-State Choir.

BGHS students Charlie Smith, Emma French, Kate Woodring, Keenan Beasley, Maya Ganesh, Nate Tooley and Preston Norton were selected for All-State Choir.

Five students, Caleb Coates, Drake Walden, Emma Christian, Naomi Burt and Sophie Stockton, were selected for both All-State Choir and the American Choral Directors Association Regional Honors Choir.

The Bowling Green High School Band is directed by Anjali Sivaainkaren and Christi Shores and Bowling Green High School choirs are directed by Dr. Jennifer Adam.

