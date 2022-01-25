Clouds decrease but we stay cold in southern Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was our warmest day in nearly two weeks! Our high temperature topped out in the mid 50s, which might have seemed like a heat wave after being below freezing for 84 hours straight late last week. This warmup is very brief, however: Another blast of cold, artic air has arrived!

Walking the dog today? Make sure you're all warm because highs today will struggle to get out of the low 30s despite sunshine!! (WBKO)

Very cold air swings into the region Tuesday with afternoon temperatures barely reaching above freezing, despite sunshine returning. Wednesday will be even colder with highs struggling to make it past the upper 20s and low 30s. Overnight lows will be mighty cold, plunging into the teens!

Sunshine continues into Thursday before another system moves into our area Friday. It could bring a bit of rain/light snow through South Central Kentucky, although precip with this system appears very light for our area at this time. We’ll round out the week with yet another shot of very cold air before readings moderate some late in the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: AM Clouds/PM Sun. Cold. High 35. Low 16. Winds N at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 32. Low 16. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. High 44. Low 29. Winds S at 7 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 76 (1950)

Record Low Today: -14 (1963)

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 5:03 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 34)

Mold Count: Low (653 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 57

Yesterday’s Low: 25

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.71″)

Yearly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.71″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

