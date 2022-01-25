Advertisement

Hankison’s team pushes Cameron to block media from jury selection ahead of trial

Brett Hankison is the only officer charged in connection with the police raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death
Brett Hankison is the only former LMPD officer charged in connection with the police raid that...
Brett Hankison is the only former LMPD officer charged in connection with the police raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Brett Hankison’s attorneys have requested that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron prevent media organizations from being present for the jury selection process before his trial.

Hankison is the only officer charged in connection with the March 2020 police raid that ultimately led to Breonna Taylor’s death. Five months later, he was charged by a grand jury with multiple counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly shooting into a nearby apartment unit with three people inside, as well as another empty apartment, as the raid was happening.

>>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

Hankison’s defense team requested the media remain out of the proceedings, claiming jurors may be concerned that their identities might be disclosed.

Cameron’s office is prosecuting the case and objected to the request for a media ban, saying: “The Commonwealth recognizes the competing interests between the right to an impartial jury and the right to public and media access. Here, the Commonwealth believes the balance favors access, even if the court decides to place some limitation on that access.”

The questioning of individual jurors is scheduled to begin on Feb. 1. The trial is scheduled to last until March.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Ky. couple delivers baby in truck on way to hospital
Jeffery Gillingham, 31 of Brownsville, Ky.
Edmonson Co. man arrested on strangulation, assault, drug charges
WCSO theft investigation
WSCO investigate lumber theft case valued at over $6,000
Kentucky Department of Tourism
Western Kentucky city becomes certified as trail town
Fort Knox Police shot and killed a man Sunday morning after responding to a suspicious person...
Fort Knox Police shoot, kill man in on-post incident

Latest News

Antibody treatment for Omicron variant in short supply
Area hospitals shifting treatment options after FDA restricts use of two monoclonal antibody treatments
WCPS in need of volunteers for distribution day
WCPS in need of volunteers for distribution of food and supplies on Wednesday
Located at the same subdivision as last year’s home, the house is located in McCoy Place on...
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Groundbreaking Ceremony
The Hive, a Bowling Green non-profit helping adults with intellectual development disabilities...
Bowling Green non-profit hit by December tornado days after closing on property
Med Center Health
Half of Med Center Health’s Covid patients vaccinated, ‘majority’ treated for specifically Covid