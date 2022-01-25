Keep the Lights on Benefit Concert scheduled for Feb. 12

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BG Forward had planned to host a concert to donate to tornado relief back in December, but it has now been rescheduled for February 12. Several bands will come together, performing to raise money. The Concert will be at the Capitol Arts Theater.

“Last year, we raised $10,000 with a streaming show that we did at Morris, of course, we couldn’t do a whole lot because of the conditions,” so then we said ‘hey, let’s do a real show at the Capitol,’” Jim Sears, one of the organizers of the event, said.

The Josephines, Fat Box, and Lillie Mae & the Family Circus are just a few of the bands that will perform. BG Forward has already raised $18,000 towards the event and hopes to double that for a final total.

“Of that, we’ve distributed well over $10,000 to people, we’ve been giving gas cards out paying utilities, buying appliances and whatnot for folks,” Sears said.

You can buy tickets at the door, or by clicking here. Doors open at the Capitol Arts Theater on February 12 at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 5:30 p.m.

