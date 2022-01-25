KSR, Kentucky Chamber Foundation raise $1.8M for Kentucky tornado survivors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR) and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation partnered in December to build a relief fund for fellow Kentuckians to ensure they are able to rebuild after the deadly tornadoes ripped through the state.

“I just checked and we’re at $1.3 million. Which is a little over the $5-7 ‚000 dollars that we were kind of shooting for on day one, we blew past that goal. Luckily that’s a lot of money and it’s thanks to 7,000 donations. That’s what really touches us the most,” said Drew Franklin with Kentucky Sports Radio.

With the money raised in this fund, the two groups are working with local communities, local chambers, as well as state and local elected officials to ensure the needs of these areas are met in the wake of tragedy.

”That’s what really touches us the most. it’s nice to get these donations. Just last week Standard Industries Company, that’s not even based out of Kentucky donates 20,000 dollars, so generous of them. Our quarterback Will Levis just raised $10,000 from a pair of shoes he wore to the Citrus Bowl, but then it’s the donations of like $15, $20 from listeners that mean just as much and to have $1.3 million, we’re going to be able to cover a lot of ground on that,” Franklin said.

The Kentucky Chamber Foundation, Inc., is a Section 501(c)(3) public charity and donations to it are generally eligible for tax deduction in the United States.

“KSR and the Kentucky Chamber are committed to helping rebuild our communities and we appreciate your help and the overwhelming compassion and generosity of so many,” said on their relief fund website.



