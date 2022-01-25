Advertisement

McConnell says he’s impressed how Ky. is handling aftermath of deadly tornadoes

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Senator Mitch McConnell toured the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center at the Kentucky National Guard’s headquarters on Tuesday.

The Senate Minority Leader says he’s impressed with how Kentucky is handling the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes in the western part of the state on December 10.

McConnell shook hands with those working on the front lines of the disaster response in Frankfort and told reporters the state’s leaders, both Republican and Democratic, are doing a good job.

He also talked a bit about what’s taking place on the world stage in Russia and Ukraine. McConnell said his advice to President Biden would be to take numerous steps before an invasion. He says believes the president is doing the right things.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Gillingham, 31 of Brownsville, Ky.
Edmonson Co. man arrested on strangulation, assault, drug charges
Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Ky. couple delivers baby in truck on way to hospital
Kentucky Department of Tourism
Western Kentucky city becomes certified as trail town
Fort Knox Police shot and killed a man Sunday morning after responding to a suspicious person...
Fort Knox Police shoot, kill man in on-post incident
WCSO theft investigation
WSCO investigate lumber theft case valued at over $6,000

Latest News

Keep the Lights on Benefit Concert
Keep the Lights on Benefit Concert scheduled for Feb. 12
1
Keep the Lights on
Missing 26-year-old woman out of Scottsville.
Scottsville PD continue search for missing 26-year-old last seen in November
McConnell says he’s impressed how Ky. is handling aftermath of deadly tornadoes
McConnell says he’s impressed how Ky. is handling aftermath of deadly tornadoes