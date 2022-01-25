Scottsville PD continue search for missing 26-year-old last seen in November

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police department has put out another plea for information in regards to a missing woman who hasn’t been seen in several months.

Tiffany Towns, 26, was last seen in Scottsville on November 28, 2021.

If you know there whereabouts of this person please contact Scottsville Police Department.

