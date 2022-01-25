Advertisement

Scottsville PD continue search for missing 26-year-old last seen in November

Missing 26-year-old woman out of Scottsville.
Missing 26-year-old woman out of Scottsville.(Scottsville PD)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police department has put out another plea for information in regards to a missing woman who hasn’t been seen in several months.

Tiffany Towns, 26, was last seen in Scottsville on November 28, 2021.

If you know there whereabouts of this person please contact Scottsville Police Department.

