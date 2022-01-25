Shawn Alcott files for Kentucky Supreme Court

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday January 25, 2022 Shawn Marie Alcott filed for Kentucky Supreme Court to represent the Second Kentucky Supreme Court District. The district is currently represented by long-term Chief Justice John Minton, who has chosen not to seek re-election and will retire at the end of his term.

Alcott is a shareholder in the Kerrick Bachert law firm with offices in Bowling Green and Elizabethtown. Alcott’s current practice concentrates on health care law and the representation of hospitals, clinics, physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals in central and southcentral Kentucky. Her experience includes representation of individuals, businesses, a local water district, and several city and county governments.

“Kentucky deserves leadership that is engaged and decisive,” said Alcott. “Both my case work and community service have brought me close to many issues that directly affect all Kentucky families – healthcare, unchecked crime, business, education, and other issues that impact our elected officials. I’m grateful for the support of our local community and I would very much like to continue my service on the Supreme Court.”

Alcott served as an Assistant Warren County Attorney before joining the firm of Kerrick, Grise & Stivers – the predecessor to her current firm. She is a 1993 graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law and a 1990 graduate of Vanderbilt University. Following graduation, Alcott clerked for the Honorable Joseph R. Huddleston of the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

Alcott and her husband Mark, who is also a practicing attorney, reside in Bowling Green with their three children. Alcott is the chair of the Bowling Green Junior High School Youth Services Council. She is also involved with the Bowling Green Independent School District’s Comprehensive District Improvement Planning Committee.

Alcott has served as a member of the deacon body of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green and more recently served as a member of the Minister of Children’s Search Team, frequently volunteering in the children’s department.

Kentucky Court of Appeals judge Kelly Thompson of Bowling Green previously filed for the 2022 election for Kentucky Supreme Court Justice.

