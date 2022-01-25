Advertisement

Single Digit Wind Chills Wednesday Morning!

Warming up a bit Thursday
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Arctic cold lingers into Wednesday! We’ll start the day with readings in the teens and wind chills in the single digits for many! Top temperatures Wednesday afternoon will struggle to make it into the low 30s, even with mostly sunny skies. Fair skies and nippy readings continue into Wednesday night, with lows plunging into the teens once again.

Clouds increase Thursday before another system moves into our area Friday. This front could bring a round of light snow to the region to close out the work week. At this time, any snow amounts Friday appear very light. We’ll round out the week with yet another shot of very cold air before readings moderate some late in the weekend. The weekend looks dry, as does the start of next week before a small shot at rain late Tuesday. High temperatures climb into the mild 50s by Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, continued cold. High 32. Low 16. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. High 44. Low 29. Winds S at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Scattered light snow showers possible. High 35. Low 16. Winds NW at 13 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 42

Today’s Low: 30

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 76 (1950)

Record Low: -14 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.59″)

Yearly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.59″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

Today’s Sunset: 5:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 34)

Mold Count: Low (653 - Mold Spore Count)

