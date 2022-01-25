WCPS in need of volunteers for distribution of food and supplies on Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The need for volunteers continues to be essential to Warren County Public Schools.

On Wednesday at the Old Cumberland Trace Elementary School on 830 Cumberland Trace Rd., Warren County Public Schools is hosting a drive-thru food and supply distribution day from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until they run out.

Todd Hazel, Director of Student Services for Warren County Schools Says the items in the boxes will include: pasta, spaghetti, beans, ravioli, among other items.

He says that they are not sure how many people will show up but encourages volunteering.

“But based on other distributions that have happened in the community, we are expecting a lot of folks. So if you’re interested in volunteering tomorrow, if you could be here at 10 o’clock, we will find a place for you either in the building or outside of the building to help load vehicles,” says Hazel.

There is no need to sign up for a box, you can just drive up, he adds if you can’t make it but would like to volunteer you can call the district office at (270) 781-5150 and ask for Toni Langevin.

