2 stabbed at Atlanta-area high school; 3 students in custody, school system says

Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after they were reportedly stabbed at Benjamin Banneker High School in Fulton County.

Fulton County Schools said the students sustained non-life-threatening injuries, WGCL reported.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the high school.

Union City police are investigating the stabbing.

Three students have been taken into custody, according to the school system.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

