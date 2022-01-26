Advertisement

Beshear reports over 32% positivity rate, 31 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 12,827 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,112,651 cases. As of Wednesday, 2,493 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 474 are in the ICU, and 271 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 32.44% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 3,638 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 31 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 12,817.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the fire department, crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to a fire at the corner of...
One injured after downtown Bowling Green house fire
Med Center Health
Half of Med Center Health’s Covid patients vaccinated, ‘majority’ treated for specifically Covid
Tracy Hudson
Feds: former Bardstown official embezzled nearly $800,000
Missing 26-year-old woman out of Scottsville.
Scottsville PD continues search for missing 26-year-old last seen in November
Glasgow Drug Arrest
Glasgow man arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Insomnia Cookies opens in BG
Late-night sweets bakery ‘Insomnia Cookies’ opens new location in downtown Bowling Green
Man denied an SBA loan and FEMA assistance
BG man lost dream home to tornado, has more questions than answers after being denied federal assistance
BG Man Wants Answers After Losing Home to Tornado and Being Denied Assistance
BG Man Wants Answers After Losing Home to Tornado and Being Denied Assistance
Organizations Partner to Feed Tornado Victims
Organizations Partner to Feed Tornado Victims
Crime Stoppers: Medical Center Stolen Purses
Crime Stoppers: Medical Center Stolen Purses