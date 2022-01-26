Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates 87th year, John Dix named 2022 Chamber Chairman

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held its 87th annual celebration Tuesday night at the Sloan Convention Center.

Several local leaders, elected officials, regional partners, and special guests were in attendance at the celebration. The attendees were treated to a reception, followed by keynote speaker RMax Goodwin, a performer of Magic and Mentalism, from Los Angles.

The presentation also included a slide show of photos from the December tornadoes.

President of the Chamber, Ron Bunch started off by saying what an amazing year it has been and just how much the community has come together in the last few months.

”What a crazy year, we had that video at the beginning about the tornado and I was talking with the pastor at our table and this community really saw love your neighbor come out not just among our citizens but from people that came all over the country and just came here and rolled up their sleeves with us,” he said.

Bunch also spoke about some of the new investments and companies that have been brought into the city in the past year.

“Our business community, existing and new alike, have made investments and announced new jobs that collectively have set a very high bar for success,” he said. “We were blessed to have major announcements by many existing targeted businesses in our community and we welcomed several new companies like Ball Corporation, Fruehauf, MHS, Harbor Steel, and—the newest addition—Tyson Foods. With over $860 million in capital investment in new and expanded targeted businesses and the creation of 1,999 new jobs, 2021 is a year to remember!”

Former Bowling Green Mayor Johnny Webb was honored with the Chamber’s Herb Smith Lifetime Achievement Award. “This is indeed a very special honor for me to receive this lifetime achievement award”, Webb said via a recorded video.

The Chamber’s long-standing tradition of the gavel passing ceremony took place at the end with the new 2022 Chairman of the Board of Directors, John Dix of Warren County Water District, taking the stage.

“It’s an incredible honor to work alongside my fellow Board members, volunteers, Chamber Ambassadors, Chamber staff, and most importantly all of you, our over 1,200 Chamber partners,” he said

Dix is replacing Chris Thorn.

