Bowling Green fire crews battle morning house fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a cold start to Wednesday for Bowling Green fire crews as they responded to a house fire.

According to the fire department, crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to a fire at the corner of 12th Street and Park Street. Roads in the area are blocked as crews fight the fire in freezing conditions.

House fire at Park St. and 12 Ave. BGFD at the scene. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/h97xLTKbb6 — Jeanna Kleine-Kracht (@thejeanjournal) January 26, 2022

“Units arrived with heavy smoke showing,” the department posted on social media.

BGFD was dispatched at 6:30 for a structure fire at 12th and Park. Units arrived with heavy smoke showing. 8 units are on scene. We have the roads blocked; please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/c9pL3tLLgg — Bowling Green Fire Department (@bgkyfire) January 26, 2022

