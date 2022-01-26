Bowling Green fire crews battle morning house fire
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a cold start to Wednesday for Bowling Green fire crews as they responded to a house fire.
According to the fire department, crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to a fire at the corner of 12th Street and Park Street. Roads in the area are blocked as crews fight the fire in freezing conditions.
“Units arrived with heavy smoke showing,” the department posted on social media.
