A Cloudier but Warmer Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday brought plenty more sunshine, but it also brought MORE cold temperatures! Readings failed to climb above freezing. Another very cold night awaits before some moderation in temps Thursday before yet another cold shot arrives Friday!

Clouds increase Thursday before another system moves into our area Friday. This front could bring a round of light snow to the region to close out the work week. At this time, any snow amounts Friday appear very light and generally under one inch - though snowfall amounts over an inch are plausible towards central and eastern Kentucky during the day on Friday. We’ll round out the week with yet another shot of very cold air before readings moderate some late in the weekend. The weekend looks dry, as does the start of next week before a small shot at rain late Tuesday. High temperatures climb into the mild 50s by Monday and get even warmer by Tuesday before rain chances move into the region. Shower chances ramp up Wednesday ahead of what could be a more potent weather maker heading our way late next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. High 44. Low 27. Winds SW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Scattered light snow showers possible. High 33. Low 14. Winds NW at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued cold. High 34. Low 22. Winds NW at 7 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 32

Today’s Low: 16

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 71 (1962)

Record Low: -18 (1948)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.48″)

Yearly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.48″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

Today’s Sunset: 5:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Mold Count: Low (713 - Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.