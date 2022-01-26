Advertisement

Event aims to boost tourism in Appalachian communities

Kentucky Department of Tourism
Kentucky Department of Tourism(Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - A nonprofit organization focused on improving the economy in eastern Kentucky plans to host a conference this spring that aims to help communities attract more tourists.

Shaping Our Appalachian Region Inc. said in a statement that the event on March 7-8 in Ashland will focus on tourism and downtown revitalization.

It will include sessions on how downtowns can welcome tourists, the role small businesses can play in attracting people, how to market what communities offer to visitors and how some communities are using trail systems to create successful adventure tourism destinations.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Med Center Health
Half of Med Center Health’s Covid patients vaccinated, ‘majority’ treated for specifically Covid
Missing 26-year-old woman out of Scottsville.
Scottsville PD continues search for missing 26-year-old last seen in November
Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Ky. couple delivers baby in truck on way to hospital
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
WCSO theft investigation
WSCO investigate lumber theft case valued at over $6,000

Latest News

Tracy Hudson
Feds: former Bardstown official embezzled nearly $800,000
Med Center Health
Med Center Health to begin EMT classes Feb. 8
Half of Med Center Health’s Covid patients vaccinated, ‘majority’ treated for specifically Covid
Half of Med Center Health’s Covid patients vaccinated, ‘majority’ treated for specifically Covid
BG Chamber of Commerce celebrates 87th year
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates 87th year, John Dix named 2022 Chamber Chairman